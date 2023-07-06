Quota for Singareni employees’ children in MBBS at Ramagundam Medical College

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday issued an order to grant reservation in MBBS seats at Ramagundam Medical College specifically for the children of Singareni employees.

This initiative aims to provide enhanced educational opportunities to deserving candidates from Singareni families, the state government said.

State health minister Harish Rao expressed his resolute support for this decision, emphasizing the importance of equal opportunities for quality education.

He stated, “We wholeheartedly recognize the vital role played by Singareni employees in the development of our state, and it is essential to provide their children with equal opportunities to pursue high-quality medical education. By extending reservation in MBBS seats, we are ensuring that deserving candidates from Singareni families have access to the medical education they aspire to achieve.”

Among the total of 150 available MBBS seats at Ramagundam Medical College, 23 seats are allocated under the All India Quota. Consequently, the remaining 127 seats will now have a 5% reservation, ensuring 7 seats exclusively for Singareni employees.

Admission to these reserved seats for Singareni employees’ children will be based on the merit achieved in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Additionally, the existing reservation categories for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes (BC) will be taken into consideration during the admission process for these seats, further enhancing inclusivity, the government said.

It further said that the reservation policy aligns with chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision of establishing government medical colleges in every district of Telangana.