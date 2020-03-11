Quran distribution in China amidst COVID-19 outbreak false

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A tweet claiming that China has lifted ban on the Quran, the Holy book of Muslims, viral on social media has turned to be false claim.

The twitter thread read: “The Holy Quran was banned in China. Now the ban has been lifted. Chinese Muslims are allowed to read Holy Quran… Look at the Joy!!! Subhan’Allah (sic).”

The social media posting against backdrop of the deadly virus claiming 4000 lives since it emerged in December. It has also infected 114,000 people globally with 75,465 cases alone in China.

The outbreak has been labeled epidemic by the WHO.

Joint mission comprising 25 national and international experts from China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Nigeria, Russia, Singapore, the United States of America and the World Health Organization (WHO) are working in collaboration to find a cure to the deadly contagious disease.

Fact check in to the above claim by Newsmeter team proved it to be wrong. The research team used Russian search engine Yandex as well as Google to search keyframes from the video using the Invid tool.

The search fetched several results dating back to December 2014 while reverse search image on Google revealed a website named Churchleaders.com stated Bibles were distributed among Christians for the first time in China.

A YouTube link published on 17th of March was also attached on a channel called International Christian Concern.

Another article on a website called christianpost.com published in January 2014 claimed the video was from 1980s when Christians received the Bible for the first time.

The research team found the video is more than six years old.

The book distributed in the video is most likely the Bible and NOT the Quran.

Therefore, the claim of Chinese Muslims now permitted to read the Quran after lifting the ban amidst the Coronavirus crisis is FALSE.