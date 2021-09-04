Quran sessions to resume at Makkah Grand Mosque after 2 years

Riyadh: The memorization of Holy Quran sessions will be allowed again at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia starting from September 4, local media reported on Friday.

It comes after a nearly two-year suspension as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Director of Quranic sessions, Professor Badr Al-Muhamadi said that the sessions will be held in person from September 4, 2021, during the evening from 4 pm to 8 pm.

“The department has worked out an operation plan for gradual return of the Holy Quran sessions in the Grand Mosque,” said Badr Al Muhammadi, Saudi television Al Ekhbariya reported.

Al-Muhammadi explained that the phased plan is based on regulations that initially limit attendance to eight learners and hold one daily session as part of health precautions.

Only fully vaccinated people are allowed to participate in the sessions.

In the month of August 2021, the Saudi authorities resumed in-person religious lectures in the Grand Mosque after two-years.

Saudi Arabia has eased COVID-19 restrictions at the Grand Mosque amid rapid mass vaccinations in the kingdom where more than 37 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the vaccination campaign began last December.

From August 18, the Saudi ministry of Hajj and Umrah allowed local worshipers in the age group 12-18 years to perform Umrah with older pilgrims provided they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.