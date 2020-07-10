Qurbani is obligatory, must try & offer: JIH’s Sharia Council

NEW DELHI: Sadaqah-Khairat (charity) or some social service cannot become a replacement for Qurbani, said Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Sharia Council on Wednesday and urged Muslims that they must try and offer it on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

It suggested that Qurbani is not merely a ritual or a custom. It is stated in a Hadith (saying of the Prophet) that on the ‘days of sacrifice’, Qurbani is the most cherished deed in the eyes of Allah. Hence, as far as possible, Muslims must try and offer Qurbani on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. Charity (Sadaqah-Khairat) or some social service cannot be a replacement for this deed of Qurbani.

It appeal the Muslim community to follow the guidance and commandments of ‘Deen’ and ‘Shariah’ and also advised them to exercise all precautionary measures in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation regarding Qurbani.

“Do not offer the Qurbani on the roads, footpath and pathways. Kindly ensure the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene. Ensure that you bury the blood and entrails of the animal in the earth after the Qurbani or deliver it at the designated spot of garbage collection,” it added.

The Shariah Council has demanded all possible concessions to Muslims and provide security and protection against mischievous and anti-social elements ahead of the festival.

“Given the extraordinary importance of the qurbani and Eid prayer during Eid-al-Adha for Muslims, the Shariah Council of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind demands that the State and Central governments should offer all possible concessions to Muslims and provide security and protection against mischievous and anti-social elements. We hope Muslims will celebrate Eid-al-Adha with all the necessary precautions. We pray to Allah that He guides us to follow His Deen and grants us the grace to follow His Will, it added.”