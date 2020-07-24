QURBANI UDHIYAH | WHAT IS IT? WHY SHOULD YOU OFFER IT?

Alhamdulillah the blessed Hajj season and Eid al-Adha has arrived. Remember the story of Prophet Ibrahim ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him)? His willingness to sacrifice something so dear to him—his son—for Allah subḥānahu wa ta’āla (glorified and exalted be He) is a great example all of us:

Even though he loved his son more than anything in the world, Prophet Ibrahim ‘alayhi’l-salām (peace be upon him) knew he must obey the command of Allah—and his righteous son agreed. So the father and son resolved to carry out Allah’s will. But, Allah, the Most-Merciful, seeing their willingness, replaced Ismail with a ram, which was sacrificed instead.

The Udhiyah/Qurbani season provides us with the opportunity to follow Prophet Ibrahim’s example …

… to show our willingness to give ..

But what is Udhiyah/Qurbani all about?

But what is Udhiyah/Qurbani all about? Well, the word Qurbani is an Urdu and Farsi word derived from the Arabic Qurban, which means an act performed to seek Allah’s pleasure. It and Udhiyah are used in reference to the sacrifice of an an’aam animal (camel, cattle, sheep, goat), made in the name of Allah, to serve as charity. And in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s story, Muslims sacrifice an animal at the end of Hajj season, on Eid al-Adha, and share the meat with the needy.

Fulfill the tradition and bring joy to those who receive a share of the meat. In fact, for many impoverished families, Udhiyah/Qurbani gifts from donors like you provide the only meat they get all year long.

And, beyond that, giving charity like this In Sha Allah increases your hasanat (good deeds) with Allah:

“… It is neither the meat nor the blood [of the sacrificed animal] that reaches Allah (swt), but the piety from you that reaches Him.”

(The Holy Qur’an, Surah Al-Haj, 37).

So, please, remember the importance of this season and of your Udhiyah/Qurbani donation.

Show you care by giving your share.