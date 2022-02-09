Qutub Shahi Mosque Demolition culprits will be punished: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: The Telangana state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali directed Medchal Malkajgiri district collector to rebuild the historic Shamirpet mosque and ordered police to take strict action against those involved in the demolition.

The minister obtained information regarding the demolition incident from the local TRS leaders in Shamirpet. He expressed regret that the historic Kutub Shahi mosque was demolished. The district collector had assured the reconstruction of the Mosque.

The home minister has spoken to the chief executive officer Waqf board Shahnawaz Qasim on phone. Qasim informed the home minister that an FIR has been lodged in the police station against those who were involved in the demolition of the mosque and the sale of Auqaf property. The Waqf Board released Rs.5 lakhs for the reconstruction of the mosque.

“The Chief Minister KCR is serious in protecting the Auqaf properties in Telangana and ordered CBCID inquiry against the irregularities in the Auqaf properties,” the minister said.

There has been a ban since 2014 on the illegal transaction of Auqaf properties in Telangana.

The minister directed the police officials to take strict action against those involved in the demolition incident and cooperate with the Wakf Board officials.