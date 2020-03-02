Qutub Shahi Tomb of Khairunnisa needs immediate attention

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Some to the Qutub Shahi Tombs have been neglected and they are about to fall out.

One such tomb is that of Khairunnisa which has been declared as a heritage building.

This tomb was constructed by the daughter of Sultan Mohammed Qutub Shah (1612 to 1626) to commemorate her tutor, Mullah Abdul Malik.

Although this tomb was constructed for Abdul Malik but it gained popularity as the tomb of Khirunnisa.

Plants are growing on the top of this tomb which may cause damage to the structure.

Heritage workers allege that the staff of the Dept. of Archaeology is not taking care of it.