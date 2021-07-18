R Madhavan happy to be back on sets

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 18th July 2021 1:21 pm IST
Actor R. Madhavan

Mumbai: As Covid restrictions are relaxed across the country, actors have returned to work. R. Madhavan, too, resumed shooting for his project in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Madhavan took to Instagram and shared the latest photograph of him from the make-up room.

“Mumbai shoot….feels great to be back on floors,” he captioned the picture.

Details of the project, however, not mentioned in the post.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is waiting for the release of ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayan.

Madhavan has also donned a directorial hat with the film, whose trailer was released in April earlier this year.

