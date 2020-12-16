R. Madhavan: ‘Thangam’ has left me fulfilled

Mumbai, Dec 15 : Actor R. Madhavan says it is the simplicity that strikes the most about the upcoming short film, Thangam, when it comes to leaving an impact.

Sudha Kongara’s Thangam, part of the upcoming OTT anthology Paava Kadhiagal, traces the story of 27-year-old Sathaar, a transgender who is secretly in love with his childhood best friend, Saravanan.

“‘Thangam’ is Sudha Kongara’s finest work till date. The film has left me fulfilled. It had a relatively simple-looking storytelling, which was very impactful and it was great to see the entire team pull this off,” R. Madhavan said.

“What I loved about Justin Prabhakar’s music in the film was the fact that it went very seamlessly from western instrumentation to the village tunes — something I have always wanted to see. There are many occasions in the film where you think something is going to happen and it doesn’t, which I really like,” he added.

Along with the issues that transgenders face in the country, the film also tells the repercussions of an inter-community relationship.

The anthology Paava Kadhaigal also has stories by Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran. It explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships, and will release on Netflix on December 18.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.