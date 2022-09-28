Adv. R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General of India

Senior Advocate R Venkataramani was appointed the new Attorney General of India on Wednesday.

In a gazette from the Indian ministry of law and justice, the President appointed R Venkataramani as the Attorney General for a period of three years from when he enters office.

Advocate R Venkatramani was on the Senior Advocate’s panel for the Government of India in Supreme Court and appeared extensively in indirect tax cases. He is a Member of Law Commission of India, appointed in 2010.

He has been appearing for the State of Tamil Nadu as a Special Senior Counsel for the past 12 years and is also acting as Special Senior Counsel for the State of Andhra Pradesh.