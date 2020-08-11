RAB raid at ex-Home Minister’s hospital in Bangladesh

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Aug 10 : The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) of Bangladesh Police on Monday conducted a raid at former Home Minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir’s hospital in Gazipur area in connection with alleged “irregularities”, an official said.

There were allegations of various irregularities at the City Medical College and Hospital, following which the raid was carried out, RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam told IANS.

According to the officials, the hospital lab has no legal licence or any approval from the Ministry of Health. Besides, there are also allegations of mismanagement by the healthcare authority.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh has asked the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital and the Regent Discovery Food and Travel Ltd to provide details of the agreement between the organisations over allegations of irregularities.

The Regent Discovery Food and Travel Ltd supplied food for physicians and health workers at the Covid-19 dedicated hospital.

In separate letters, ACC Director Mir Joynul Abedin Shibli has asked both the authorities to submit all necessary documents, including bills and payment details, as there was an allegation that huge irregularities took place in the food supplying process.

The hospital was also asked to submit information about the accommodation of the doctors and health workers during the Covid-19 crisis, an official said.

The ACC has sought the information within seven days.

The letters said that information and records were sought in the interest of a proper investigation into the allegations of embezzlement of government funds.

Earlier on August 3, the Commission had asked the Managing Director of Hotel Super Star Ltd and the Director of the Mugda 500-bed general hospital to submit various information and records, including those related to the accommodation and meals of the doctors, nurses and other staff engaged in providing medical services to Covid-19 patients.

