Rabbi Shergill, Swara Bhasker, Noor Chahal show solidarity at farmers’ protest

New Delhi, Jan 9 : Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and singers Rabbi Shergill and Noor Chahal turned out at Tikri Border on Saturday, to show solidarity at the ongoing farmers’ protest.

They were among artistes who participated in a concert held at the Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha main stage, organised by the Artists For Farmers group.

“I went to show support to those who provide us with the food we eat. They have been putting forth their demands in a peaceful way and I think the government should understand why they are so strongwilled about this protest. I went there and could sense the determination in the air,” Swara told IANS.

