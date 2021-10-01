Rabbta Foundation to honour Siasat’s journalist Ratna Chotrani and others on Oct 2

Hyderabad: Rabbta Foundation engaged in education and philanthropic activities will honour state-level journalists from print and electronic media at 3 p.m. on October 2.

As part of celebrating excellence in journalism, journalists from print, electronic and social media will be honoured at Press club Somajiguda on October 2.

The journalists include Dr Shujath Ali Sufi Former Joint Director and Head Regional News Unit Doordarshan Kenda, Dr. Akhileshwari Senior Journalist and Academician, Ratna Chotrani Senior Reporter from The Siasat Daily, Ms. Uma Sudhir Executive Editor NDTV India, Dr Syed Shahshad Quadri National President All India Minorities Welfare Association, Prof. S.A. Shukoor Centre for Education and Development of Minorities Osmania University, MA. Majid Editor 4tf NETWORK, Dr Mohammed Ghouse Director Secretary Urdu Academy Telangana, Mufti Nadeem Uddin President All India Ulema Council Mr MA.Waheed former VC and MD Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation.