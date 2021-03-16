Rachakonda commissioner inspects MLC poll preparations

Hyderabad: The counting of votes for the Hyderabad-Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad graduates’ constituency MLC election will be held on Wednesday.

In view of the election results, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat made a surprise visit to the counting center at Saroornagar indoor stadium ahead of counting on Wednesday.

Commissioner of police reviewed three layers of security arrangements and 1,200 police personnel were deployed for the counting day. Horses mounted around the stadium, patrolling, CCTV cameras were set up and section 144 was imposed on the day of the counting of votes.

The number of voters in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency is 5,31,268 voters, with 93 candidates in the fray. The voter turnout on March 14 was 67.25 percent.

Although the counting of votes will begin on Wednesday morning, the actual counting of ballots will begin in the afternoon or evening, with the required number of bundles and all other activities to be completed.

Officials expect no chance of knowing who the winner will be on Wednesday. It is said that the counting process is likely to continue till Thursday or Friday.

Of the eight halls, seven tables will be set up in each hall for counting. The first ballot papers will be stacked in bundles of 50 or 100 ballots, after which the counting of votes will begin.

The election process will come to an end on March 22.