Rachakonda commissioner of police Mahesh Bhagwat takes first shot

Hyderabad: In the COVID-19 vaccination drive that began for police department officials and remaining frontline workers on Saturday, Rachakonda commissioner of police Mahesh Bhagwat led the drive and took the first shot among the group.

CP Mahesh Bhagwat took the vaccine shot at primary health care (PHC) centre at Malkajgiri.

Encouraging police personnel to get vaccinated without any fear, Bhagwat advised those with co morbidities to get vaccinated on doctor’s advice.

Medchal-Malkajgiri District medical and health officer (DMHO) Sri Mallikarjun stated that nearly 1500 frontline officers are being vaccinated in the centers of the district.

Around 48 vaccination centers have been set up in the Rachakonda limits; the vaccinations have started in 30 centers on Saturday to vaccinate police personnel including 6,000 from law & order, counter-terrorism officers (OCTPUS), national security guard (NSG), and central reserve police force (CRPF).

Bhagwat stated that police personnel of Rachakonda are distributed across the Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Yadadri-Bhongir and Hyderabad districts will be vaccinated.

Telangana director-general of police Mahender Reddy also took the COVID-19 vaccine at the primary health center at Tilaknagar.