Rachakonda CP urges public to follow Covid 19 norms

Hyderabad: Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagawath today urged the residents of his Commissionerate to be careful about Covid 19 virus and asked them to duly follow all Covid 19 guidelines. He asked them to wear face masks and use sanitizers all the time.

He said that they were imposing a fine of Rs.1000 on all those who are not following the Covid 19 norms through e-challan method. He said that they would also impose fine on all the violators in the rachakonda limits by identifying them through CC cameras. He said that they had booked 832 cases against the violators on Tuesday alone.

He said that they were also holding awareness programs at all the important junctions of the Commissionerate. The Commissioner said that several police personnel had also become the victims of the virus and added that 5000 police personnel had taken the vaccine under the Commissionerate limits so far.

He made it clear that gatherings at weddings and other functions should not cross 200. He said that the attendees of the social gatherings and weddings should also wear face masks and maintain social distance