Rachakonda police arrest man for harassing woman online

Hyderabad: A twenty year old man was apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly stalking and harassing the victim and her family members based on the investigation carried out by Rachakonda police’s Cyber Crimes division

According to the complaint filed by the police, the accused Chintapatla Pavan Kumar befriended the victim when he worked as a milk vendor while studying in eight grade. He reportedly expressed his desire to marry her. While Kumar’s father was informed of the same by the victim’s father, he warned his son against said behavior and beat him up.

Later on, the accused uploaded the victim’s photos to his own timeline and sent indecent messages to the victim’s family members from an anonymous account on Instagram.

Acting on the complaint of the victim’s parent, the accused was arrested on Friday under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act. The police seized Mr. Kumar’s phone and produced him before the court to place him in judicial custody.