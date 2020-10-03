Rachakonda police bust flesh trade racket in Hayatnagar

Hyderabad: In an operation conducted, the anti-human trafficking wing of the Rachakonda police busted a flesh trade racket in Hayath Nagar of Hyderabad late on Friday night.

Four persons were arrested who were identified as U Yadaiah, his wife Chittamma and another Rahul.

Besides, the police also rescued a Bangladeshi woman and sent her to government home. The police said that the organisers procured women from Bangladesh through Rahul, a human trafficker.

The woman who was rescued by the police was brought to Hyderabad by Imran in the guise of working as domestic help. Imran handed over the woman to Rahul who forced her into flesh trade. She was then sent to the couple who was running the racket in Hayath Nagar.