Rachakonda police busts rave party on city outskirts; 97 held

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on the wee hours of Friday busted a rave party at a farmhouse in Samsthan Narayanpur village of Yadadri Bhongir district arrested seven organizers and 90 participants including techies, private employees.

The advertising for this event was done through an Instagram page called“Psydamru”.

Based on the information, the Special Operations Team of Bhongir Zone along with local police raided the farmhouse.

During the raids, police seized 400 grams of Ganja, 3 blots of LSD, (2) grams of an unknown drug, 120 liquor bottles,3 Laptops, 2 cameras, 76 mobile phones, 15 cars, 30 bikes, one Generator mounted vehicle, DJ Music Systems and other materials from the spot.

The accused are Girish Dhaduvai(29), Jakkidi Srikar Reddy (22), Cholleti Sharath Chandra (26), Shaik Umar Farooq (25), Jakkidi Dhanwanth Reddy (48), Balemula Prem (23) and Syed Arman Ali Reza (28).

With an intention to make easy money, Girish, Jakkidi Srikar Reddy, Cholleti Sharath and Shaik Umar approached another accused Jakkidi Dhanwanth Reddy, father of Srikar Reddy, who owned the farmhouse. Since the farmhouse is located in a remote area, they felt it is suitable for organizing the rave party.

Dhanwanth Reddy too knowingly agreed with their plan for an intention to get rental charges for organizing a rave party. As the plan, the accused persons designed a poster with the date and details of the rave party at Girish’s paper Product Company at Antharathma production at ECIL. He then shared the poster on Instagram with an entry fee of Rs 499 excluding food, drink and other addictive substances.

Further, in order to attract more people, the organizers also provided liquor, addictive substances like Ganja and LSD. Another accused Balemula Prem has provided the addictive substance for this rave party. Syed Amran Ali of Delhi had been hired for the DJ troop with latest DJ Music systems. The organizers also engaged bouncers and posted them at the entry point of the rave party.

When the police raided was found that they were playing cards, placing bets using money and consuming liquor and drugs while the women were performing obscene dances.

The organizers have been booked under sections 8 (C), 20 (B), 25, 27 (A), 29 OF NDPS ACT and Telangana excise act and other charges. The participants were charged with sections 188 and 294 of the IPC and are produced before the court.

A case has been registered and is being investigated.