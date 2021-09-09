Rachakonda Police celebrates 107 birthday of Kaloji Narayana Rao

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police, on Thursday celebrated the 107th birth anniversary of Kaloji Narayana Rao at the commissioner’s office.

Rachakonda commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat paid tribute to Kaloji Narayana Rao, the Telangana ideologue who was also known as the people’s poet.

The birth anniversary of Kaloji is also observed as Telangana language day in the state.

Commissioner Bhagwat garlanded the portrait of Kaloji alongside other officers and paid tributes and observed silence in respect of the departed literary and cultural leader of Telangana.

“Kaloji Narayana Rao stood as a role model for many and became an inspiration for the present generation of youth,” Commissioner Bhagwat said.

DCP Shilpavalli, ADCP Bhujanga Rao, ADCP Shameer, and other staff were present to commemorate the occasion.