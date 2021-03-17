Rachakonda Police detain man accused in prostitution racket under PD Act

Hyderabad: In a bid to keep human trafficking in check, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Wednesday invoked the Public Disturbance (PD) Act against a trafficker, who was arrested earlier for organizing a prostitution ring under the Kushaiguda police limits.

The accused, Pandari Pandu Ranga Srinivas, was involved in organizing a prostitution racket along with Rallapally Shankar and Patibandla Sriramulu, who had taken up a rented place at Sahebnagar, Vanasthalipuram to run their illegal activity.

With the help of Srinivas, they had brought from states like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. The women were lured to work there on the pretext of gaining employment or livelihoods. However, they would instead be forced to take up prostitution, said a press release from the Rachakonda police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the pimps would collect huge amounts from male customers and only give meagre amounts to the women, who were living on the earnings through prostitution in that way. The accused would also procure girls from one another human trafficker by the name Mosiya Shaik, a native of Mumbai.

The racket was busted in a joint operation conducted by the special operation team (SOT) of the Rachakonda police on February 29, after which the other two accused were arrested and the women who were trafficked were sent to rescue homes. The arrested accused were remanded to judicial custody. Bhagwat invoked the PD Act against Srinivas on Wednesday, after which he was sent to Cherlapally prison.