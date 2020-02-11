Rachakonda police observe Safer Internet Day 2020

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Tuesday observed Safer Internet Day 2020. The initiative aims to educate kids about online safety and spark a conversation about the responsible use of technology. The concept was introduced in 2009 in European countries and now observed across the nations.

This year’s theme is “Together for a better internet.” While internet has made our lives easier in countless ways, it also leaves us vulnerable and exposed to a variety of threats lurking online. Safer Internet Day presents a much-needed opportunity to spread awareness about the risks associated with the digital world, and empower both young and old to make the most of the internet while remaining safe.

A panel discussion on ‘Ensuring Online Safety of Women and Children” was organized at CP office Rachakonda chaired by Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS. Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Bhagwat cautioned the parents of the evils of giving mobiles to their children right from very early ages, how digital addiction was eating into the potential of youth and the safe use of apps which dangerously grab data out of our data and sometimes push the users to the extent of suicide.

Sudheer Babu, IPS, Addl CP, motivated the students to excel in academics and they have to be cautious about their behaviour online and offline and share everything with parents. Dr Shanta Thoutam, Vice President T-hub, enlightened the students about the startup ecosystem, T hub, incubators, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, We hub and wished that the students grow up to be innovators and entrepreneurs.

Ramadevi, Director, Emerging Technologies, IT & C Dept, appreciated paintings of student police cadets and emphasized the need to learn new technologies like AI, ML. Other panelists include Sunpreet Singh, IPS, DCP LB Nagar, Rachakonda Security Council secretary Satish from Genpact, Rachakonda security council women’s forum incharge Latha Ram from Infosys, Saleema, Addl DCP, She teams and Harinath, ACP, Cyber Crimes.

An online safety session was conducted by I L Narsimha Rao of Cyber Peace Foundation to the student police cadets. A painting competition was conducted to some 1,400 student police cadets of Rachakonda on Online Safety. P. Prathima of ZPHS Malkajgiri Girls, B. Vishnuvardhan, ZHS Gunj Bhongir, Manjulatha of ZPHS Balajinagar won best three prizes. The Head Masters, Teachers of SPC (Student police Cadet) schools, SPC students and Margadarshaks participated in the program.