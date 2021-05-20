Rachakonda police She Teams’ gets 16 new bikes for swift action

Hyderabad: Rachakonda commissioner of police Mahesh M Bhagwat today handed over 16 new bikes over to the She team’s unit and launched an ambulance service at his LB Nagar camp office. The bikes provided by the state government were handed over to She Team’s staff DCO Saleema.

In a press release on Thursday, the Rachakonda police said that the 16 vehicles are being provided with an aim to enable a swift response to complaints from victims. These Honda Activa vehicles were handed over to the Rachakonda police recently by state home Minister Mahmood Ali.

The ambulance on the other hand is a renovated machine and equipped with all required critical emergency facilities to assist COVID-19 patients. The commissioner stated that She teams were inaugurated by the state government in 2016 to provide more security to the women in the state and are doing commendable work in the pandemic.

She Teams’ efforts to curb child marriages

“She team’s efforts are commendable in bringing awareness over child marriages,” stated Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. He also commended them for stopping three child marriages recently in the lock down period under Rachakonda Commissionerate and for bringing senates over child marriages.

The commissioner of Police warned those who attempt child marriage and stated that they would face two years of imprisonment and Rs One lakh fine. He said that anybody can inform the Police on the number 9490517111 or 100 and promised that the informer’s details will be kept confidential.

“Ambulance service providers should not exploit pandemic victims”: CP Rachakonda

Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat requested ambulance service providers to not exploit COVID-19 victims by taking advantage of them during emergencies. He cited a recent incident in which an ambulance driver charged an excess fee from the victims which was later returned to them by the advice of the commissioner. The CP also warned the persons who are black marketing Remdesivir injections and reiterated that strict action will be taken against them.