Rachakonda police to set up three tier security at polling stations

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police have decided to setup three tier police protection at all polling stations in its limits.

Revealing the details of the security arrangements being made by them for the upcoming GHMC elections during a press conference , the Rachakonda Police commissioner MM Bhagawath said that they have seven GHMC circles in their limits covering 30 divisions, 13 police stations and 14.2 lakh voters.

He said that they have 12 most sensitive poling locations consisting of 53 poling stations. He also said that there were 166 sensitive poling locations comprising 512 poling stations in their limits.

He said that they had set up 104 route mobile parties to cover these poling locations. He also said that six flying squads, six static surveillance teams would discharge their duties round the clock till the completion of the elections. Noting that a total of 533 candidates have filed their nomination papers in their limits, he said that they have six counting centers in their limits.

The commissioner said that they were utilizing the services of 8000 civil and 2,000 armed police personnel for the peaceful conduct of the elections. He said that they were manning all polling stations after geo-tagging them. He also said that they 353 licensed revolvers were surrendered to them so far.