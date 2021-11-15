Rachakonda SOT busts drug trafficking gang

Hyderabad: The sleuths of SOT today arrested a gang involved in the trafficking of drugs in the Telangana. The gang was involved in the illegal trafficking of banned cannabis. Revealing the details of the gang members, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat that they had arrested the gang following a tip off from Intelligence wing of the state.

He said that the gang members were transporting the drugs in Innova and Tata vehicles.

The Commissioner said that the value of the seized drugs was ₹2.8 crore in open market. He said that they had arrested three gang members and added that three other members of the gang were at large now. He said that they had launched a manhunt to arrested the other gang members. He said that they had seized 1240 kgs of cannabis during their operation.

He said that the cannabis was being taken from Vizag to Maharashtra. He said that the main accused in the case Shaik Yasin alias Feroz was operating a travel Agency.

The police have also seized three vehicles, ₹5000 cash, two mobile phones six plastic bags from the possession of the accused.