Radha bags 5 wkts to restrict Trailblazers to 118/8 in final

Sharjah, Nov 9 : Supernovas’ crafty left-arm spinner Radha Yadav captured five wickets to trigger a middle order collapse and restricted Trailblazers to 118 for eight wickets in 20 overs in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After captain Smriti Mandhana (68 off 49 balls) and Deandra Dottin (20) provided a solid start of 71 runs in 11 overs, Trailblazers failed to build on the platform and sensationally caved in to Radha’s guiles, after they were asked to bat. Only one other batswomen, Richa Ghosh (10), crossed the double digit mark.

Radha finished with excellent figures of 4-0-16-5.

Brief scores: Trailblazers: 118/8 wkts in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 68, Deandra Dottin 20, Radha Yadav 5/16)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.