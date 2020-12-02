Radha Mohan Singh asks party cadres to prepare for 2022 UP polls

Lucknow, Dec 2 : Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is the party in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, held a detailed meeting with party leaders here on Wednesday.

Singh, who is on his first visit to Lucknow after being appointed in-charge, asked the party leaders and workers to prepare for the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

BJP spokesman Chandra Mohan said that Singh has asked all the party workers to take active interest in revision of electoral rolls and ensure that all voters are properly enrolled.

He further said that all party cadres must publicise the welfare schemes and developmental projects undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led Centre and the state government headed by Yogi Adityanath and how they have benefitted the last man in the line.

Singh asked the party workers at booth levels to remain active and ensure that the system remained well-oiled. He said that the upcoming panchayat elections should be taken seriously and party leaders must ensure victory for the BJP.

Source: IANS

