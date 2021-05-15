Radhe becomes Salman Khan’s ‘worst’ rated movie

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s much hyped Bollywood movie Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai finally got released on Eid, May 13. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie released in a hybrid model which means both in cinemas and on digital platforms. Fans of the actor had a lot of expectations from the action drama because bhai was coming back to the screen after a span of over one year.

However, it received mixed response from actor’s fans, film buffs and critics. While some declared Radhe as Eid blockbuster, others criticed the plot of the film. Radhe has upset Bhaijaan’s fans and the film’s IMDb rating is proof.

Radhe’s IMDb rating

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s IMDb rating currently stands at 2 which is based on 42 K viewers. Radhe is now Salman Khan’s second-lowest rated film on IMDb. Race 3 is the actor’s lowest-rated film on IMDb which hit the Eid in 2018. IMDB rating of Race 3 stands at 1.9.

Radhe’s day 1 views on digital platform

On the opening day, Radhe has managed to garner 4.2 million views across platforms. Sharing the news on Instagram, Salman thanked his fans and wrote, “Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u.”

More about the film

Apart from theatres, Radhe got released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on OTT platform ZEE5. The film will also be shown on DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. This will give the audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.