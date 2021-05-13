Radhe movie review: Twitterati declare Salman Khan-starrer ‘blockbuster’

Mumbai: As promised, Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai has released today at the box office. The Prabhu Deva directorial, which created great buzz and hype, has been declared as ‘mass-entertainer’ and ‘blockbuster’ by the Twitter users. The fans have shared their thoughts on the film and it clearly looks like a winner.

Radhe released both in cinemas as well as digital platform owing to COVID-19 pandemic. It released on Zee’s pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex. The film also released on DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

The action-thriller, which has taken a phenomenal start in the overseas market, especially in UAE, is garning praises from the fans and movie buffs. Apart from the action scenes, netizens are also hailing the performance of Randeep Hooda, who played the lead antagonist in the film.

Check out a few Twitter reactions below:

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Radhe in one world is a BLOCKBUSTER.

It’s the best #SalmanKhan film till now with respect to its length, super gripping plot & perfect comic timing. Even though played in Dubai, Salman’s super-stardom shines here too.



A must watch.#RadheReview @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/BT3sdN2Vk6 — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 13, 2021

Entertaining and Action Packed #RadheReview — HANGOVER (@AftabNashrin) May 12, 2021

Radhe Review : from an insider in Dubai premiere -Nikhila Garz



Movie is full paced with high octane scenes … Salman khan at its best.. One big suspense in the second half … Movie time is just 1 hr and 45 minutes..Full review cumin soon..#SalmanKhan #Radhe #RadheReview — Being SUMAN (@suman_being) May 12, 2021

#RadheReview : If I have to rate it in order then #Radhe > Wanted > Kick> Bodyguard. Salman's stylish action movies .Now choice is yours ,dont go by haters review ,start exploring on your own interest ,you would end up loving #Radhe pic.twitter.com/bP4gLToKKf — S ͣⓜ️ ͤ ͤ ͬ (@Sallustan) May 12, 2021

‘Radhe’ has the elements that merit a big-screen experience,High-impact scenes,SeetiMaar moments,a series of confrontation scenes between Salman Khan & Randeep that follow,are an absolute treat. Action (by Myeonghaeng & Anbariv)is raw,brutal&stylish.-TOI #Radhe 3.5/5 #RadheReview — Sardar Singh (@SalmansCombat) May 13, 2021

#Radhereview#Radheratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Radhe is perfect masala movie with lots of energy. Salman bhai nailed it and Disha Patani Role was decent. But Randeep acting and performance is appreciate. My friend is in Dubai so watched the movie and gave me review.#RadheMoviereview #EID — nitish ittan (@NitishIttan) May 12, 2021

Even if they are not die hard #SalmanKhan fans..they are ought to love #Radhe…because it is not like #Race3, #Dabangg3 etc.



It is a combo of #Wanted, #Ready with amazing music and the best thing is the short length of the film.#RadheReview #RadheDay https://t.co/bZ70f6pkst — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 13, 2021

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.