Radhe movie review: Twitterati declare Salman Khan-starrer ‘blockbuster’

Mumbai: As promised, Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai has released today at the box office. The Prabhu Deva directorial, which created great buzz and hype, has been declared as ‘mass-entertainer’ and ‘blockbuster’ by the Twitter users. The fans have shared their thoughts on the film and it clearly looks like a winner.
Radhe released both in cinemas as well as digital platform owing to COVID-19 pandemic. It released on Zee’s pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex. The film also released on DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.
The action-thriller, which has taken a phenomenal start in the overseas market, especially in UAE, is garning praises from the fans and movie buffs. Apart from the action scenes, netizens are also hailing the performance of Randeep Hooda, who played the lead antagonist in the film.
Check out a few Twitter reactions below:
Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.