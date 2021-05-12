Radhe’s grand premiere in Dubai: Check location and show details

Mumbai: The makers of one of the much-awaited upcoming movies Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan, had announced last month that the film will have both theatrical and digital release. The Prabhu Deva directorial is set to hit the screens on Eid, May 13 in India and across the world.

But due to second wave of COVID-19, the majority of the Indian audience will, unfortunately, have to take the digital route to watch the film as theatres are shut down in many cities to curb the spread of virus. However, countries like the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand will see a proper theatrical release.

As Salman has been the ruler of the box office in India, his track record in UAE has been impeccable as well. And the box office collections are expected to be good in these regions. The good response to advance booking has given an indication of a fine opening on Thursday May 13.

Radhe’s special screening in Dubai

Ahead of release, a special premiere of Radhe has been organised tomorrow, i.e. 12th May 2021, at 10.30 pm. The location of this grand premiere is to be said Reel Cinemas in The Dubai Mall.

A source close to the movie informed Bollywood Hungama, “Trade experts, critics, influencers etc have been called for this special screening. The organizers are looking forward to it and will make sure that all Covid-safety protocols like compulsory usage of masks, social distance etc is taken care of.”

More about the movie

Apart from theatres, Radhe will also be released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on OTT platform ZEE5. The film will also be shown on DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. This will give the audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.