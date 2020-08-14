Radhika Apte shares ‘happy’ picture in ‘birth suit’ from beach

Mumbai, Aug 14 : Actress Radhika Apte has shared a picture from the beach in her birth suit.

The actress posted the picture on her verified Instagram site, radhikaofficial. In the mid-shot frame she grins at the camera and is wearing a big blue hat. Radhika flaunts her tan lines in the picture, and has left her hair open.

“When the happiness is so strong and the pure joy is bubbling inside you so much and all you can do is laugh #purehappiness #purejoy #nakednakedeverywhere #birthsuit #wasnotbornwiththehat #cleanbeaches #cleanwater with @rozspeirs,” Radhika captioned the image.

She used hashtags such as #nakednakedeverywhere #birthsuit #wasnotbornwiththehat among others with the caption.

Radhika was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Raat Akeli Hai”, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film marked the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan.

“Raat Akeli Hai” narrates the story of a high profile murder in a small town that sends a tough yet narrowminded police officer on a twisted investigation, as he navigates deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim’s family.

