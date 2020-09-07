Radhika Apte: We have supported nepotism as a society

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 9:20 am IST

New Delhi, Sep 7 : Actress Radhika Apte feels the nepotism conversation is complicated, and not just related to the film industry.

“I don’t want to be a part of this discussion, really,” Radhika told IANS when asked about the ongoing nepotism discussion, adding: “It is not just about the insider and the outsider. It is a larger discussion. There is not one answer to it. As a society, we have supported nepotism a lot and it’s not just the film industry. In order to change everything, we all need to change how we look at it,” she added.

Talking about how difficult it is to make a name in Bollywood, the actress said: “I think it’s difficult for both the insider and the outsider to be successful. Success is not just about being born into a family. It is a complicated answer. I don’t think it’s easy to answer that.”

READ:  Gujarat sees new high of 1,335 Covid cases, 14 more deaths

Earlier in an interview to IANS, Radhika shared that she does not want to get stuck in something convenient or be satisfied, and she is not chasing fame.

“I’m not here for fame. I do like the perks sometimes, but I don’t take success and failure seriously,” Radhika told IANS.

Radhika entered the industry with a small role in the 2005 release “Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!”, and went on to do films like “Shor In The City”, “Kabali”, “Phobia”, “Badlapur” and the short film “Ahalya”.

The actress is credited for breaking the stereotypical image of the Bollywood heroine with her roles in “Phobia”, “Badlapur”, “Manjhi: The Mountain Man”, “Lust Stories”, “Sacred Games”, “Pad Man” and “Ghoul”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  NCB raids Showik, Miranda homes (Ld)
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close