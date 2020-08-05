Radhika Madan channels her inner Dark Knight

5th August 2020
Mumbai, Aug 5 : Bollywood actress Radhika Madan channeled her inner dark knight in a new photograph she posted on social media.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a stunning black dress. She completed her look with minimal make-up and chose to keep her tresses open.

“Dark Knight,” she wrote alongside the image.

Radhika, an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans entertained with her pictures and witty captions. Recently,

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

