Radhika Madan pays ode to Irrfan Khan: ‘To endless silent teachings and love’

Mumbai: Commemorating a year of Irrfan Khan’s unfortunate demise, Bollywood actor Radhika Madan on Thursday fondly remembered her on-screen father with an emotional note, encapsulating the memories the duo made on the sets of his last film ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Narrating an incident from the shoot of ‘Angrezi Medium’, Madan gave an insight into the bond she shared with Khan

Sharing a picture with the deceased actor on Instagram, Madan said, “I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason ‘Champak’ would not have cut his beard…I was like exactly! And we laughed..”

“We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble…where there were no words…silences spoke out loud…where I was trying very hard not to be this ‘I wanna learn everything from you’ fangirl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day. To endless silent teachings and love…To this phenomenon, people call Irrfan. Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you.”

Madan has time and again expressed her gratitude to be able to work with the late actor and be able to learn from him.

Irrfan Khan succumbed to a case of colon infection on April 29 last year after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018.