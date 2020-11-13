Radhika Madan poses on a jet ski

Mumbai, Nov 13 : Actress Radhika Madan has turned to an old Hindi song featuring Tabu and Suniel Shetty for inspiration, while posting a quirky caption for her new Instagram picture.

In the image, Radhika is seen posing on a jet ski. As caption, Radhika wrote: “Main Ladki Po Po Po”.

The words form the starting line of a song filmed on Tabu and Suniel Shetty in Priyardarshan’s 2000 comedy hit, “Hera Pheri”.

Radhika keeps entertaining fans with her captions as she keeps borrowing lines from film dialogues, songs and even memes.

In the past, she has used old Hindi songs such as “Kaun main haan tum” (“Ajnabee”), “Oh oh jaane jaana” (“Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya”) for captions in her posts.

The actress was last seen in “Angrezi Medium”, the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan.

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

