Radhika Madan reveals side effects of ‘cholle, poodi, halwa’

Mumbai, Aug 7 : Actress Radhika Madan in a hilarious post on social media to hint that hectic workout session and a sumptuous meal are equally gruelling.

Radhika took to Instagram and posted a picture that shows her lying on the floor, looking tired. She is dressed in black yoga pants and purple-orange T-shirt.

“Post workout or Post cholle poodi halwa?” she captioned the picture.

Recently, Radhika channeled her inner Dark Knight in a photograph she posted on social media. In the picture, she wears a stunning black dress, minimal make-up and has her tresses open.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.