Radico Khaitan’ Q3 net profit up 40%

New Delhi, Jan 28 : Spirit maker Radico Khaitan on Thursday reported 40 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 84.08 crore during the quarter-ended December.

During the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 59.74 crore.

The company reported operational revenue of Rs 2,971.15 crore during the period under review, up 17.67 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Chairman & Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said: “Radico Khaitan delivered yet another quarter with IMFL volume growth despite a volatile industry performance. While most of our top markets have returned to growth in Q3 FY2021, industry performance is dispersed with a few large states still under pressure.”

“We have seen month-on-month improvement in the industry performance during the last quarter and reported our highest ever monthly volumes during December 2020,” he said.

