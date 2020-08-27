Raftaar backs upcoming music artiste Yunan

Mumbai, Aug 26 : Rap star Raftaar says the music of upcoming music artiste Yunan reminds him of the soundscape of pop star Justin Bieber, and feels he is the next young talent to watch out for.

“Yunan’s trajectory as an artiste has beautifully evolved since our initial days of spending time together in the studio. It’s such a gratifying feeling to watch a talent you have nurtured from scratch to grow by leaps and bounds. Yunan’s music reminds me a lot of Justin Bieber’s soundscape. He’s the next kid on the block to watch out for in the pop music space,” Raftaar said.

Yunan, who is supported by Raftaar through his Kalamkaar label, has released his song “Saath”, which is around the idea of living and loving in the moment.

Talking about how Covid-19 inspired the track, Yunan said: “The unprecedented crisis has forced young couples, friends and family to stay apart, and now there are fewer chances to celebrate. But life has to carry on and we need to embrace change as the only constant and not undermine the value of being there for one another. Let ‘Saath’ be an open declaration that love can’t be stopped by even a pandemic.”

“My message through this track is to live in the moment and not stop ourselves from expressing our love while being realistic in our expectations. All we have is the present so why not tell the people we hold close to our hearts how much we value them instead of building expectations on future anticipation,” Yunan said.

“In general, a lot of people find themselves waiting for that magical moment in the future, when they perceive things will be better and then they can allow themselves to enjoy the present moment and truly live. Waiting is a state of mind, you don’t want what you’ve got and you want what you haven’t got. When you finally find someone worthwhile, cease the moment and claim your love,” added Yunan, who began his career as a dancer in “Dance India Dance Lil’ Masters” followed by a stint on “MTV Splitsvilla” Season 12.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.