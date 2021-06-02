RaGa urges citizens to raise voice for free Covid vaccination for all

Rahul Gandhi underlined that the vaccine provides the strongest protection against the pandemic.

By IANS|   Published: 2nd June 2021 1:51 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to the citizens of the nation to raise their voice in support of free Covid vaccination for all, as he underlined that the vaccine provides the strongest protection against the pandemic.

“Vaccine is the strongest protection against Covid pandemic. You also raise your voice to provide free vaccination to everyone and to wake the government,” he tweeted.

Rahul also shared the hashtag #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination and attached a video over the Covid vaccine shortage in the country.

