Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th May 2023 1:38 pm IST
New Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra pose for photos with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family during their engagement ceremony, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra pose for photographs after their engagement ceremony, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra after their engagement ceremony, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra pose for photographs after their engagement ceremony, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves after attending the engagement ceremony of AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha and her fiance and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma arrives to attend the engagement ceremony of AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrives to attend the engagement ceremony of AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

