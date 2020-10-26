Raghu Dixit: There is nothing I like about virtual concerts

BY NATALIA NINGTHOUJAM

New Delhi, Oct 26 : Musician Raghu Dixit did virtual shows during lockdown, but says he is not a fan of such concerts. Still, he indulges in the new normal in order to stay connected with fans.

Raghu did about 21 live shows virtually during the pandemic. Most of them were fundraisers.

“However, there is nothing I like about virtual concerts. I am used to being on stage in front of huge crowds and I feed off their energy. Singing in front of a phone or laptop imagining a crowd is such a deflating experience. But fans love it when I come online and perform. So to keep that bridge of love with fans who appreciate my music, I indulge in the ‘new normal’,” Raghu told IANS.

Some artistes have started doing private shows, and he can’t wait to hit the stage again.

“I hope opportunities come soon my bands’ way and we get to jam, rehearse and perform,” said Raghu.

The musician recently unveiled “Tsunami”, sung by him and Samyukta Hornad.

“During the pandemic, I wrote an album of songs all alone since I couldn’t meet my band members in the lockdown. All the songs were of a style I had seldom tried — mellow, country-pop, laid back and easy listening — far away from my high energy happy bouncy folk-fusion I am known for. I thought I should convert those tunes into a ‘love album’,” shared the singer.

The first of the songs was “Tsunami”, which is a tribute to his adopted pet dog Thunti whom he lost this January.

“She would run to me like a Tsunami and jump on me kissing my face all over! My lyricist Neeraj Rajawat was the one who came up with the idea of ‘Tsunami’ as the metaphor to describe Thunti’s love! It was much later that I thought of using the song as a medium to encourage people to adopt pets from animal shelters and give them a second chance and a forever home,” he said.

As for Bollywood music, after “Gully Boy”, the audience is yet to hear his feel-good and fun numbers.

“I haven’t actively pursued film music opportunities but post pandemic, I intend to chase Bollywood and definitely would love to work there. ‘Gully Boy’ was special and to be a part of it, was truly a very special feeling,” he said.

A while ago, he had mentioned on Instagram that he didn’t get any films between 2009 to 2015.

“I had a dream debut into Kannada film industry that music composers can only dream of! The years 2008 and 2009, I produced two blockbuster OST albums for ‘Psycho’ and ‘Just Maatmaathalli’. It won’t be wrong to say that my name is alive in the people’s minds even after a decade because of these two movie albums. But shockingly work didn’t come to me as much as I thought it would,” said Raghu.

“It’s only much later I realised various rumours had been floated to prevent people from approaching me. Rumours that I am always travelling, I am expensive, difficult to work with, don’t know my own language properly, my music doesn’t fit into the native sound of the land etc,” he added.

“It’s true that meanwhile, I was making some landmark leaps as an independent musician performing at the most prestigious music festivals all around the world and also bagging some cool awards. I wish I knew the power of PR and media management back then. Being naive is not the best virtue if one has to make progress in the film industry,” he further said.

“Actually, I still haven’t done anything to rebuild my film music career. It restarted on its own. People who knew me loved my music came around,” said Raghu, who will be scoring music for a web series for Sakkath Studios apart from films.

He has also promised that a lot of music is coming out in 2021.

“The current love album is getting released in November or December 2020. My band’s next album is something I am super excited about. I think it’s my best work yet. Apart from this, there is an album based on stories of Indian soldiers in World War I. I have completed four songs – I am currently researching for four more songs. I also have six Kannada movies for which I am scoring, and hopefully, music for all these will hit the airwaves next year,” he concluded.

