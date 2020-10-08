Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s son joins JDU

Patna, Oct 8 : Satya Prakash Singh, son of late Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, joined the Janata Dal United (JDU) in Bihar on Thursday. Singh died in AIIMS, New Delhi, on September 13.

One of the closest friends of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, Singh was reportedly upset with the current leadership of the RJD.

He had resigned from the vice president’s post in June this year and sent his resignation from party’s preliminary membership a couple of days before his death.

“My father always said that only one member of a family must stay in politics. This is the only way to justify the definition of socialism,” Satya Prakash said.

“I had no plans to enter politics. I have done it only to complete some of the unfinished works of my father. He was ignored in the RJD despite serving the party for his entire life,” he said.

Sources say differences between Singh and Tejashwi Yadav arose following rumours that the RJD will include Rama Singh into the party fold despite his alleged criminal background.

Two infamous dons, Mohamad Shahabuddin of Siwan and Anant Singh of Mokama, are also associated with the RJD.

