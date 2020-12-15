Ragini Tiwari Hindutva leader warns to use violence against protesting farmers

New Delhi: A video by Hindutva leader Ragini Tiwari where she warns protesting farmers’ of a next communal riot if they don’t unblock Delhi’s borders by December 16.

In the video that went viral Ragini Tiwari purportedly asserted her role in the anti-muslim violence that left more than 50 dead in areas of Northeast Delhi.

Ragini Tiwari used Facebook to incite violence against Muslims. Facebook along with Tiwari should have been booked under IPC 148(rioting)302(murder),120B (criminal conspiracy), 34(common intention) . But no action was taken.



What’s the Update @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/gD3tF6jFgl — United Against Religious Hate (@officialuarh) December 12, 2020

Tiwari says that she will not close her eyes to the conspiracy behind the farmers’ protests to demand the release of “traitors” like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. She also says that Chhatt Puja celebrations were stopped citing COVID-19 concerns and questions why the protests have not been stopped despite the threat of the pandemic.

The video has incited outrage on Twitter, with many tweeting to the District Commission of Police (DCP), North East Delhi to take necessary action against the open threat. The DCP responded by saying that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jaffrabad to take necessary action.

It is noteworthy that the release of all the politican prisinors including Imam and Khalid was sought during an event organized by farmers organization BKU Ekta Ugrahan at the Tikri border on December 10.