Ragpicker killed in explosion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A ragpicker was killed in a suspected chemical explosion at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Mylardevpalli in Rangareddy district.

A woman along with her husband was picking something from a garbage dump in Anand Nagar industrial area when an explosion occurred. The woman identified as Sushilamma died on the spot while her husband Rangamuni was injured.

Senior police officials of Cyberabad police commissionerate rushed to the scene. Some chemical substance is suspected to have exploded when the couple was picking it from garbage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagdishwar Reddy said they were probing the cause of the explosion.

The city has seen similar incidents in the past. In 2019, a rapicker was killed when a bag he tried to open exploded. The chemical explosion had occurred on a footpath under PVNR Expressway.