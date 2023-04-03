Rahul’s 2-year jail term ‘on hold’; hearing against conviction on May 3

Rahul's bail in the case has been extended and the hearing against his conviction will begin May 3.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 3rd April 2023 3:59 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. A Surat court on Thursday convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Surat district court on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case.

Gandhi had appealed against his conviction at the distinct court in Surat, Gujarat for which hearing will begin on May 3. The Congress leader’s sentence in the case has been suspended till the disposal of his appeal.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted in the case after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader filed a case stating that his comment calling those with ‘Modi’ surname thieves was derogatory to Other Backward Classes (OBC).

