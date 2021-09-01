Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 1st September 2021 11:22 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button