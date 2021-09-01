New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference over rise in prices of essential commodities including domestic cooking gas, at AICC office in New Delhi, Sept. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)