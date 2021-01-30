Rahul Gandhi appears in popular Tamil cooking channel; relishes mushroom biryani

Chennai: In the hectic schedule of the pre-poll tour to Tamil Nadu months before general elections are likely to be held, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a surprise appearance in the state’s widely popular YouTube channel ‘Village Cooking Channel’. Call it a political campaign or anything else, this gesture surely stood out as the video garnered 31.24 lakh views in less than 24 hours.

BIG MOMENT | @RahulGandhi Join In Village Cooking | Mushroom Biryani | https://t.co/Cyp3W0qM2v — Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) January 29, 2021

In the video uploaded by the channel on Friday, Rahul Gandhi was seen helping the group who made ‘Mushroom Biryani’ in preparing raitha. He also calls the ingredients by their Tamil names — Vengayam (onion), Thayiru (curd) and Kal uppu (crystal salt), out loud in a style that is characteristic of the popular channel.

After tasting it, he says “very good” appreciating his own preparation of the dish; when a young chef pulled his leg in Tamil: “You prepared it. So, it tastes good to you.” Easy laughter followed.

The former Congress president went on to chat with the star-struck team of the channel about its plans and its success till now. “We want to cook in various parts of the world. The US, Thailand, Malaysia,” said one team member. Rahul Gandhi then offered to contact his friend in the US and Congress party’s long-time associate Sam Pitroda, who can help the team go and cook there. He also suggested that they take their cooking to other parts of India, too.

Piping hot mushroom biryani is then served to Gandhi on a banana leaf, to which he replies: ‘nalla iruku’ (very good). While leaving, he added that he is happy to have been able to try their food.

Watch the 14-minute long video here:

Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day tour to the districts of Coimbatore, Karur, Erode and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu from January 23- 25, where he launched the party’s campaign for the ensuing general elections. It was his second visit in a month after he had previously paid a visit to Madurai to witness Jallikattu during the Pongal festival.