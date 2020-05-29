menu
Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Veerendra Kumar

Posted by Qayam Published: May 29, 2020, 11:11 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Fridaycondoled the death of M P Veerendra Kumar, Managing Director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi.

“I am sorry to hear about the passing away of author & Managing Director of the Mathrubhumi Group, M P Veerendra Kumar Ji. My condolences to his family, colleagues & friends in thistime of grief,” he said in a tweet.

Gandhi is also an MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

Veerendra Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala and a member of PTI’s Board of Directors, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Kozhikode following cardiac arrest.

Source: PTI

