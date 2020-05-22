Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over deaths in Pak air crash

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed his grief over the lives lost in Pakistan air crash.

At least three of the nearly 100 people aboard a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) passenger plane from Lahore to Karachi survived as it crashed minutes before landing at the Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

“I’m sorry to hear about the air crash in Pakistan in which many lives have been lost. The news of survivors is a ray of hope & I pray that there are many miraculous stories of survival tonight. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have perished,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

At least three people have survived the crash, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said.

The PIA A320 passenger aircraft was carrying at least 90 passengers and eight crew members in the flight PK 8303, when it crashed into the densely populated vicinity called Jinnah Gardens, Model Colony, located next to the runway of the airport.

