Rahul Gandhi expresses sadness over the demise of Irrfan Khan

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has expressed sadness over the demise of actor Irrfan Khan.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet

“I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Irrfan Khan, who won over millions of fans with his roles in numerous international and Indian films, passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. A statement by his official spokesperson confirmed the demise of the 54-year-old actor.

Personal, professional background

Irrfan Khan who was born on 7th January 1966 in Jaipur, Rajasthan was the son of late Jagirdar Khan and Begum Khan.

On 23rd February 1995, the actor married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. The couple has two sons, Babil and Ayan.

The actor who is known for his work not only in Bollywood but also British films and Hollywood had received many rewards including Film Fare Awards, National Film Award.

Although the actor played key roles in many Bollywood movies, his popular movies are ‘The killer’, ‘Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante’, ‘Hindi Medium’ etc.

He was last seen on screen in ‘Angrezi Medium’

Source: With inputs from IANS

